Beckham (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
This could just be a veteran rest day for the wide receiver, as the Ravens have an extra day of preparation before Monday's game against the 49ers. Baltimore's first injury report of the week will be published Thursday, so clarification regarding the nature of Beckham's absence will be provided at that point.
More News
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Muted outing in Jacksonville•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Delivers several splash plays•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Cools off with three catches on SNF•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Slated to face Chargers•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Expected to take on Chargers•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Listed as questionable•