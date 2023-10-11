Beckham (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Beckham missed two games due to an ankle injury before returning to action for the Ravens' Week 5 loss to the Steelers. The veteran wide receiver appears to still be bothered by the injury, but he didn't suffer any reported setbacks. Beckham will have two more opportunities to reach full participation and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.