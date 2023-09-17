Beckham has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Bengals with an ankle injury.

After suffering the ankle injury in the first half, Beckham checked back into the game upon receiving treatment on the sideline, but he didn't appear to be moving around well during his time on the field. The Ravens ultimately elected to pull the plug on Beckham for the day, leaving Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace as the team's available receivers. Beckham finishes the Week 2 contest with three catches for 29 yards on four targets.