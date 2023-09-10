Beckham brought in two of three targets for 37 yards in the Ravens' 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday.

The veteran wideout was largely quiet in his team debut, but he still managed to finish second in receiving yardage thanks in large part to a 29-yard grab in the fourth quarter on a pretty touch pass down the left sideline from Lamar Jackson. Rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers looks primed for a sizable role if his 10 targets Sunday are any indication and Rashod Bateman should also become progressively more involved as the season unfolds, but Beckham should also see an uptick in targets during more competitive matchups than Sunday's.