Beckham (rest/knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Beckham sat out the Ravens' first Week 9 practice Wednesday, but his ability to participate fully one day later suggests his absence was more for rest purposes than due to the knee injury. He shouldn't face any limitations Sunday against the Browns and will be looking to build on the season-best stat line he delivered Week 9, when he recorded five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in a 37-3 win over Seattle.