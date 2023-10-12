Beckham (ankle) practicedfully Thursday.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN relays that Beckham notes that his ankle (which the WR injured in Week 2) is feeling much better as Sunday's game against the Titans in London approaches. After having logged a full practice Thursday, Beckham -- who was limited Wednesday -- is slated to face Tennessee and will look to pick up the pace in Week 6 after catching two of his four targets for 13 yards while playing 37 snaps in his return to action in last weekend's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.