Beckham (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rashod Bateman (hamstring) returned to full practice participation, potentially setting the stage for both wideouts to be back in action Sunday against the Steelers. While Bateman is evidently ahead of Beckham in his recovery from injury, it's encouraging that both are back on the field after not practicing at all last week and missing last Sunday's win over the Browns. Beckham was also inactive in the team's Week 3 loss to the Colts.