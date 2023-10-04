Beckham (ankle) and fellow Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham got injured Week 2 and Bateman went down Week 3, allowing Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay to take on larger-than-usual roles in a 28-3 win over the Browns this past Sunday. Zay Flowers leads the team in targets, routes and receiving yards -- and was well ahead of OBJ and Bateman even before their injuries -- but there might be room for a second wide receiver to put up decent numbers if Lamar Jackson starts to get more pass attempts (26.3 per game). Beckham had seven targets and drew two long DPI calls in six quarters of action pre-injury, while Bateman mostly was limited to slot snaps in three-wide formations and managed only 59 yards over the first three weeks. The Ravens should get at least one of them back in the lineup, if not both, for Sunday's road game against the Steelers