Beckham (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Texans.

Beckham made a sudden appearance on the Ravens' injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to an ankle issue, but he put any murkiness about the situation to rest with a full practice to wrap up Week 1 prep. Meanwhile, tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) continued to operate with a cap on his reps Friday and officially is questionable for Sunday. If Andrews isn't 100 percent or even sidelined this weekend, Beckham would stand to benefit alongside fellow WRs Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers and TE Isaiah Likely.