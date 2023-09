Beckham (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Beckham has yet to practice since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Bengals. The veteran receiver missed the Week 3 loss to Indianapolis, and while Beckham still has two chances to return to practice before Sunday's game against the Browns, Baltimore could find itself shorthanded at wide receiver once again. Rashod Bateman (hamstring) was also absent from practice Wednesday.