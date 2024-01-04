Beckham will sit out Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Steelers for rest purposes.

Beckham was one of four Baltimore players ruled out on the final Week 18 injury report, with both his and quarterback Lamar Jackson's absences attributed to rest/coach's decisions with the Ravens having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Several other key Ravens on both sides of the ball are likely to sit out the Week 18 game entirely or see significant role reductions as Baltimore looks to escape the contest with its health intact heading into the divisional round of the postseason. While playing in 14 games during the regular season, Beckham finished with 35 catches for 565 yards on three touchdowns on 64 targets. He cleared a 60 percent snap share in just one of those contests, but the Ravens could be counting on Beckham to take on larger workloads during the postseason.