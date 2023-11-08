Beckham (rest/knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

The addition of 'rest' on the injury report suggests Beckham's knee issue isn't serious and won't threaten his availability for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland. He caught five of seven targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in a blowout win over the Seahawks this past Sunday, but he's still only playing about half the offensive snaps each week and lost a fumble prior to his garbage-time TD against Seattle.