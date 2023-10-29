Beckham (stomach) returned in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Beckham was shaken up when Arizona safety Budda Baker ran into him earlier in the second half, but the stomach contusion suffered on that play wasn't significant enough to sideline the wide receiver for the remainder of the contest. Beckham's back in with the Ravens nursing a 24-15 lead in Arizona.
