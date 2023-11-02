Beckham (shoulder) was back at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Beckham missed Wednesday's practice, but his return to Thursday's session is a positive indicator ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The Ravens' looming injury report will clarify the wideout's participation level in his return to the field following a one-day absence.
