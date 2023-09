Beckham (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Colts.

OBJ missed practice all week after initially injuring the ankle in the Week 2 win over the Bengals. With Beckham sidelined, the Ravens' likely three-wide set will feature Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. OBJ has five catches for 66 scoreless yards on seven targets after two games.