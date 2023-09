Beckham (ankle) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Beckham was unable to practice in any capacity during the week, which suggests he's far from a sure thing to make his return in Week 5 against the Steelers. He initially sustained the ankle injury in Week 2 against the Bengals. Fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring) will also miss Sunday's game, leaving Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay as the top three healthy options.