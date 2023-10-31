Beckham was held without a catch on four targets Sunday against the Cardinals.

Though the veteran was shut out in the box score, he made an impact on the game by drawing penalties that helped extend Raven drives. That may not be much solace for fantasy managers, but it's still encouraging that he's drawing consistent targets and even had one in the end zone Sunday. He played 55 percent of the snaps, which appears to be his normal role as he has played between 50 and 60 percent of the snaps in all but one game since Week 2. Beckham and the Ravens host the Seahawks in Week 9.