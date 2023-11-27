Beckham (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

As the contest approached, both Beckham -- who practiced fully Friday -- and Zay Flowers (hip) were listed as questionable, but both players will give it a go Sunday. Assuming no in-game setbacks or limitations due to his left shoulder issue, Beckham will have an opportunity to be a key cog in a Baltimore pass-catching corps that is coping with the extended absence of star TE Mark Andrews, who is on IR due to an ankle injury. In the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Bengals, Beckham recorded four receptions (on seven targets) for a season-high 116 yards before suffering his shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.