Beckham is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Bengals due to a shoulder injury, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Beckham made a long catch late in the fourth quarter and suffered the injury on a hard tackle. With the Ravens in a comfortable position to earn the win, it's unlikely Beckham will retake the field after posting four receptions for 116 yards. The severity of the issue is unclear, though he'll have a long week to recover before Baltimore's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.