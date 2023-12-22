Beckham (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Beckham was given the day off Thursday while recovering from the illness, but his return to the field a day later without any restrictions clears the way for him to play Monday in San Francisco. Zay Flowers (foot) was also a full practice participant Friday after being limited Thursday, so Baltimore's receiving corps should be at full strength for Week 16 with the exception of Devin Duvernay (back), who remains on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the regular season.