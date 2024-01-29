Beckham secured three of six targets for 22 yards in the Ravens' 17-10 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Beckham didn't get on the stat sheet until the fourth quarter, recording his first catch with 8:47 remaining in the contest. The veteran wideout third in receptions and targets on the afternoon for Baltimore, but his underwhelming numbers were representative of the type of afternoon it was for anyone not named Zay Flowers in the Ravens' air attack. Beckham's comeback season following an idle 2022 season due to a knee injury resulted in 35 receptions for 565 yards and tree touchdowns on 64 targets across 14 games, with his 16.1 yards per catch representing a career high. Beckham played 2023 on a one-year, $1.15 million contract, so it remains to be seen whether a reunion with Lamar Jackson is in the offing over the coming months.