Beckham (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After missing two games while failing to practice in any fashion in Weeks 3 and 4, Beckham looks like he has a much better shot at suiting up this Sunday in Pittsburgh. He's opened Week 5 prep with a pair of limited practice sessions, but he may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday. If available Sunday, Beckham would likely serve as one of the Ravens' three starting receivers, though his snap count could be managed carefully.