Beckham caught two of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The veteran returned from a two-game absence and logged 35 snaps, which ranked third among Baltimore receivers on Sunday. Beckham was unable to convert his snaps into much receiving production, however, and his long reception went for just seven yards. Baltimore's offense continues to be uneven in the passing game and now has to travel across the pond to face the Titans in London in Week 6. Beckham appears have a safe role in the offense when healthy but it is up to him to start producing.