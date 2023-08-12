Beckham isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Beckham's debut as a Raven will have to wait until Monday, Aug. 21 in Washington, at the earliest. Baltimore's offense also will be without Nelson Agholor in its exhibition opener, and Rashod Bateman seems unlikely to play after the team activated him from the active/PUP list Wednesday, which would leave rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers, Devin Duvernay, Laquon Treadwell, James Proche and Tylan Wallace as some of the options at wide receiver.