Brown intends to continuing playing at left tackle after successfully switching over from right tackle after Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury, Todd Karpovich of Sports Illustrated reports.

Brown has been vocal about continuing at left tackle since the conclusion of the Ravens season, a decision that has ignited potential trade speculation. With Stanley expected to return fully healthy in time for training camp next year the Ravens would prefer to slide Brown back to right tackle, but with one more year remaining on his deal the team could simply opt to move Brown instead of retaining a potentially disgruntled player to the lockerrom.