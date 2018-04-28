Ravens' Orlando Brown: Lands with Ravens
The Ravens selected Brown in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.
Baltimore came into the draft on the market for a tackle, and after Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey went in the first round, the Ravens opted to wait to grab Brown in the third round. Brown is an interesting tackle prospect for a variety of reasons. Coming into the combine, he was in the discussion to be the first tackle off the board after a dominant career at Oklahoma. A disastrous workout lowlighted by a 5.85-second 40-yard dash, a 20-inch vertical, and a meager 14 reps on the bench press dropped his stock considerably. Still, a player that checks in at 6-foot-8 and 345 will always get a chance in the NFL. If Brown puts it together, there's a strong chance he takes over the starting right tackle job as a rookie.
