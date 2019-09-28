Play

The Ravens placed Alaka (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Alaka was originally just ruled out for the Ravens' matchup with the Browns on Sunday, but it appears the injury is more serious than originally thought. As a result of this move, Chris Board is now in line to see more work providing depth at inside linebacker for the foreseeable future.

