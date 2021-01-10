site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-patrick-mekari-green-light-for-wild-card-round | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Green light for wild-card round
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mekari (back) is active for Sunday's wild-card game against the Titans.
Mekari and Matt Skura have switched off as the Ravens' starting center this year, and it's unclear who will get the nod in the first round of the playoffs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read