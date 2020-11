Mekari was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Meanwhile, backup center Matt Skura was also placed on the list. Both players either tested positive for the virus or were close contacts with an infected person. If it's the latter, the two could be available for Sunday's game against the Steelers depending on the timeline. Trystan Colon-Castillo appears to be the next man up at center.