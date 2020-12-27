site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Leaves with back injury
Mekari sustained a back injury during Sunday's game against the Giants, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and Mekari is considered questionable to retake the field Sunday.
