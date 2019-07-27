Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Passes physical
Mekari (undisclosed) was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list Friday after passing his physical per the NFL Communication's official transaction log.
It remains unclear what injury Mekari was dealing with, but regardless he appears good to go going forward. The rookie offensive lineman will now look to make an impression and earn a depth role on the Ravens' offensive line.
