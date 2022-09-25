Mekari (groin) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest versus the Dolphins, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Mekari will not be able to return after going down with an ankle injury during the first half against Miami. His absence will the Ravens' offensive line even more shorthanded with left tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) inactive and Ja'Wuan James (Achilles) set to miss the entirety of the regular season.