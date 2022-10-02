site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Unable to play
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
Mekari (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Bills.
Mekari suffered a sprained ankle in Week 3 against the Patriots. His absence will be a blow to the offensive line, with Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also remaining out. David Sharpe appears to be inline to start at left tackle.
