Mekari (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
Mekari sustained the back injury during last week's win over the Giants and will be sidelined for the final game of the regular season. Trystan Colon-Castillo should serve as the backup center to Matt Skura on Sunday.
