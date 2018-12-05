Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: A sack Sunday
Onwuasor recorded two tackles, both solo, and a sack across 23 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Onwuasor recorded his first tackle since Week 6 and now has three total on the season. The third-year pro plays a rotational role on the defensive line, logging 41 percent of the defensive snaps this season.
