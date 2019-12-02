Coach John Harbaugh said Onwuasor is dealing with a high-ankle sprain but it's not "serious," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh relayed that this issue is related to the ankle injury that forced Onwuasor to miss two games in October, as the linebacker appeared hobbled a few times during this past Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers. The 27-year-old has been able to play through it, but he's been limited. Before the injury, Onwuasor was an every-down player, but he hasn't surpassed a 42-percent snap share over the past five games.