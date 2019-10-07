Coach John Harbaugh said Onwuasor has a sore ankle, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't sound like this issue will put Onwuasor's chances of playing in Sunday's game versus the Bengals into question, but his practice status will likely be monitored this week. The fourth-year pro has been a solid contributor for the Ravens this year, generating 29 tackles and a sack through five games.

