Onwuasor racked up eight tackles (six solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.

The 27-year-old finally broke free to the quarterback for his second sack of the season, and first since Week 1. Onwausor also force a Julian Edelman fumble early in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown for Marlon Humphrey, and broke the game open for the Ravens. Onwausor also played a season-low 28 defensive snaps in the game, but was nursing an ankle injury, so it's possible the team was managing his snap count rather than a sign of things to come.