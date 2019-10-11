Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Onwuasor (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Onwuasor's sore ankle kept him from practicing all week, and he appears to be facing long odds to suit up Week 6. L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes will see increased opportunities on defense if Onwuasor is forced to miss any time.