Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Gets second-round tender
Onwausor received a second-round tender from the Ravens on Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
With fellow inside linebacker C.J. Mosley set to become an unrestricted free agent, Baltimore won't take any chances with its other starter at the position. The Ravens would receive a second-round pick in the unlikely event Onwausor receives an offer sheet they don't want to match. The 2016 UDFA had 59 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games last season, with his strong work as a blitzer and cover man making up for a lack of size (227 pounds).
