Onwuasor (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Onwausor is still dealing with a high-ankle sprain related to the issue that caused him to miss two contests in October. It's unclear what sort of role Onwuasor will have in the defense, but the 27-year-old hasn't seen more than 30 defensive snaps in any of the last four games.