Onwuasor (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.

Onwuasor was held out of practice throughout the week with a sore ankle but was considered a game-time decision. Look for L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes to see an uptick in snaps while Onwuasor is out.

