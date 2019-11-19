Onwuasor had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's blowout win over the Texans.

Onwuasor's role in the defense has surprisingly dwindled the past three weeks, as he saw just nine defensive snaps in the game. It's unclear what the cause was, but he was still effective, grabbing his third sack of the season. It's not clear whether it's a sign going forward, but his fellow inside linebackers L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes saw 29 and 24 snaps respectively to Onwuasor's measly nine in the contest.