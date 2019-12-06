Play

Onwuasor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

Onwuasor was listed as a full participant in Friday's walk-through practice, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up in Buffalo on Sunday. The 27-year-old is nursing a high-ankle sprain related to the issue that caused him to miss two games in October. In the event that Onwuasor manages to suit up Week 14, he could realistically be limited or have a cap on his reps.

