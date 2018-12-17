Onwuasor recorded two tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Onwuasor's sack Sunday gives him 3.5 on the season, a career-high. He's seen his role decrease dramatically this season, averaging just under 26 snaps per game after averaging over 40 last season. On the year he has 45 tackles (25 solo). He'll look to finish the year strong over the last two weeks, starting with Saturday's Week 16 matchup with the Chargers.

