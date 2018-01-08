Onwuasor finished the year with 90 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 2017.

Despite being undersized and undrafted, Onwuasor took over a starting role in the Raven defense in his second professional season and was a key contributor. Onwuasor was expected to take a backseat to Baltimore's second-round selection from 2016, Kalamei Correa, but he outworked his counterpart in training camp and earned a regular role starting in Week 3. Even with Baltimore mixing and matching personnel, Onwuasor still managed to rack up 90 tackles. Onwuasor showed enough in 2017 to where the Ravens certainly don't need to view inside linebacker opposite C.J. Moseley to be a major area of need heading into the draft.