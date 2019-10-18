Play

Onwuasor (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Onwuasor missed last week with the injury and did not participate in practice Friday. L.J. For and Josh Bynes should once again pick up the slack if the 27-year-old can't go.

