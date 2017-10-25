Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Questionable for Thursday
Onwuasor (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Onwuasor was able to turn in a full practice Wednesday, so he appears to have decent odds of suiting up. In the event he doesn't play, Steven Johnson would likely be in store for an increased snap count.
