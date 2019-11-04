Onwuasor (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Onwuasor will take the field for the first time since Week 5's overtime win against the Steelers. He'll add run-stopping support, as the 27-year-old inside linebacker posted 30 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup through the first five contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories