Onwuasor signed his exclusive-rights tender on Monday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Onwuasor is coming off a productive year in Baltimore in which the young linebacker racked up 90 tackles and one sack while taking over as the starting inside linebacker next to C.J. Mosley. He'll need to continue to fend off 2016 second-rounder Kamalei Correa for playing time, but Onwuasor is the early favorite for that same starting role ahead of the 2018 campaign.